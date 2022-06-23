Bhopal: Cyber cops nab 2 students for uploading obscene videos and pictures on college zoom meet

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber police have arrested two students, one studying in college and another preparing for the NEET exam for uploading obscene videos and pictures on college zoom meet, officials said here on Thursday.

As many as six teachers complained about such videos which were sent on their mobiles from an unidentified number. The police suspect that more complaints may reach them in this regard.

Cyber police busted the case in which students used their expertise in manipulating electronic and digital devices, just to postpone theoretical and practical classes.

Superintendent of police (SP), Vaibhav Shrivastava told media that the college administration had filed a complaint to them seeking intervention to arrest such troublemakers.

‘First interception was done in the month of February during a class in which a porn video suddenly started playing during the zoom meet. The class was resultantly suspended. Later, during a practical test, a boy sent a picture showing his private part. The exam was outright cancelled”, he added.

The matter was reported to the police on June 3 and case registered under section 294, 354A, 509 of the IPC and 43/66, 67 and 67-A of the IT Act against unknown persons with investigations being carried out.

“The accused Aniket Singh Rajput (22), is a student of the college and his friend Adity Singh Rajput (20) is preparing for the NEET exam in Bhopal. Both are residents of Bihar. They are well aware of modern gadgets and manipulated those,” the SP added.

He also said that they had purchased a fake SIM with the help of which crime was committed. They use separate mobile phones to make use of the fake SIM. After committing crime, they switched off their mobiles.

Case cracked

The perpetrators also chose a building to commit the crime. Earlier they did not stay in that particular building, but recently one had shifted in the building. The police were able to crack the crime due to this.

When one of the accused tried to take a picture of his private part, the picture of a building was captured in the background.

The police analysed the picture and took the help of the cellular company to locate the spot.

After police identified it, they started tracking the accused. The cops also took help of delivery companies about their items being delivered in the particular building. The police were finally successful in nabbing the two.