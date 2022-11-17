Bhopal: Language no bar in music, says Papon

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Language is no barrier in music, says Moh-Moh ke Dhage fame Bollywood playback singer Papon. “ I have sung a lot of Bihu songs in Assam. Besides, I have recorded the song in Folk Studio, which also became very popular. Wherever I go, people have started listening to Bihu songs, which is a great thing. I have performed Bihu songs at many places where people started dancing,” singer said.

Angaraag Mahanta, known by his stage name Papon, was in the city on Thursday to perform in an event. Papon said “ I had written two-four songs during Covid pandemic. At that time it was not understood what the future was going to be, what would happen to the world. Everyone was in doubt.”

“If you have passion then it will also come out, if something has to happen, we cannot do anything by thinking about it. It can make our mental condition worse. It is better that you focus on yourself. I had no idea that people would like this song so much, he said.

Papon has also sung in many languages apart from Assamese like Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Marathi. He is the lead vocalist and founder of the folk-fusion band Papon and The East India Company.

Papon made his debut in Bollywood with the song "Om mantra" from the film Strings - bound by faith in 2006. He has also sung songs for movies like Dum Maro Dum, Lakeerein, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Sultan etc.

