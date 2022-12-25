Bhopal: Landlord molests minor girl, booked

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Awadhpuri police of Bhopal have registered a case against a man on charges of molesting a 17-year-old girl at his house, the police said on Sunday.

SHO of Awadhpuri police station, Shivraj Chouhan stated that the survivor is a minor girl, who had come to his brother’s rented house in Bhopal to take care of his newborn child around 12 days ago. He added that since the first day of her arrival, the landlord of the house, identified as KN Yadav, who is a 74-year-old retired government employee, had been sexually harassing her.

SHO Chouhan further stated that the accused used to harass her whenever his brother and his wife used to go out for work. When the accused repeated the act on Saturday, the survivor narrated her ordeal to her brother, after which they approached the Awadhpuri police to lodge a complaint against the accused.

‘A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act’, SHO Chouhan said.