Bhopal: Contractual health workers get bail, released from jail

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All eight contractual heath workers who were arrested and sent to jail, have been released on bail on Sunday, according to MP Samvida Swasth Karmchari Sangh.

Regular employees of health department have threatened to join the contractual health workers strike if cases registered against them (contractual health workers) are not withdrawn.

On December 26, they will hand over memorandum to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and home minister Narottam Mishra as protest and put up demand for withdrawal of cases.

On Saturday, contractual health workers had gheraoed health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary demanding immediate announcement for regularisation. Police arrested eight striking contractual health workers and sent them to jail.

Swasth Karmchari-Adhikari Mahasangh president Surendra Kaurav said, ‘Regular employees will go on strike in support of contractual health workers if cases registered against them is not withdrawn. On December 26, the Mahasangh will hand over memorandum to CM and home minister as protest and demand to withdraw.’

Earlier, regular health employees had also come in solidarity with contractual health workers but later on after meeting ACS Mohammed Suleman, they had given 10 days time and postponed the strike scheduled from December 21.

But after the minister’s gherao incident which triggered controversy, regular health workers have again threatened to join striking contractual health workers. The women’s wing has taken centre stage in demonstrating on Sunday across the state. In Bhopal, they joined the striking contractual employees.

