Bhopal: Lakshman breaks party line, supports Vijayvargiya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress legislator and brother of Digvijaya Singh Lakshman Singh, has again made a statement crossing the party line.

The entire Congress is against Kailash Vijayvargiya who called girls “Surpnakha” for wearing improper dresses.

In a tweet, Lakshman Singh said he had heard Vijayvargiya’s statement which was correct to some extent.

Indore, the city of Ahilya Devi, has rich culture and heritage, so the girls should have thought twice before wearing indecent dresses, he said.

On many occasions, Singh gave comments against the party’s stand. The Congress burnt the effigy of Vijayvargiya after his statement.

The members of the Mahila Congress staged a sit-in outside Vijjayvargiya’s residence, and the party lodged a complaint at a police station against him.

Thus, the statement of a Congress legislator in favour Vijayvargiya is considered a big jolt to the party in this case. Singh also put a question mark on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Pragya, too, supports

Member of Parliament from Bhopal Pragya Thakur has also supported Kailash Vijayvargiya. According to her, Bollywood and web series are responsible for encouraging obscenity against which one must speak.

Congress flays BJP’s Sankalp Patra

Congress MLA Sachin Yadav at a press conference, alleged that the BJP had presented the Sankalp Patra during the assembly elections, had turned to be totally fake. In the Patra or the manifesto, the party had promised to double up income of farmers, wheat will be purchased on minimum support price (MSP) and crop insurance claim will be given on crop damage. All on these issues the state government is making fun of the farmers. He claimed that the state government is not serious for the betterment of farmers. A very little amount is allocated for the schemes.

