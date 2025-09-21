Bhopal Lad Shuns IIT To Chase Dream Of Being Space Scientist |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Getting admission in an IIT is the dream of millions of students. But Prashant Rajput from Bhopal gave up the opportunity to join IIT to fulfil his dream to become a space scientist.

Twenty-year-old Prashant joined Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram this year and wants to work for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

“I was mesmerised when I saw on TV India’s GSLV, taller than a 14-storeyed building, lifting off. Missiles fascinated me even as a child. I knew the names of all Indian missiles by heart,” Prashant told Free Press over the phone from Thiruvananthapuram, adding, “I always wanted to become a space scientist. And I am on my way to achieving my dream.”

Prashant studied in Subhash School of Excellence from Class 9 to 12. He ranked eighth in the merit list of MPBSE Class 12 examination in 2024 in state. In 2025, he cleared JEE Advance with a rank of 2465 under EWS category.

He worked as a Rapido bike rider for three months and earned enough to buy air tickets for his father and him from Bhopal to Thiruvananthapuram. His father runs a tea stall on the road opposite a hospital.