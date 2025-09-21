 Bhopal Lad Shuns IIT To Chase Dream Of Being Space Scientist
Son of tea stall owner, Prashant Rajput worked as Rapido driver to buy air tickets to Thiruvanathapuram

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Getting admission in an IIT is the dream of millions of students. But Prashant Rajput from Bhopal gave up the opportunity to join IIT to fulfil his dream to become a space scientist.

Twenty-year-old Prashant joined Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram this year and wants to work for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

He worked as a Rapido bike rider for three months and earned enough to buy air tickets for his father and him from Bhopal to Thiruvananthapuram. His father runs a tea stall on the road opposite a hospital.

