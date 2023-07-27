Bhopal: Labourer Run Over By Vande Bharat Train

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man crossing railway tracks at Bairagarh railway station was run over by the Vande Bharat train on Tuesday evening, the police said. Superintendent of police of GRP, Bhopal, Hitesh Choudhary told Free Press that the victim identified as Narayan Yadav (55), was a daily-wage labourer and resided behind a restaurant in Bairagarh. His brother-in-law Rakesh Yadav told the cops that Yadav while heading home was crossing the track located near the platform number 1 of the station, where the Vande Bharat train, streaming at a high speed, ran over him. Yadav is survived by two daughters and a son, the police said.

