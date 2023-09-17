Bhopal: Labourer Dies Of Electrocution In College | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A daily wage labourer working at a private college in city was electrocuted on Friday following which he died during treatment, the police said. The police added that labourer was electrocuted as his leg got entangled in open wires.

Bilkhiriya police station house officer (SHO) Sunil Chaturvedi told Free Press that the man who died was Balram Dangi (36), a native of Vidisha. He stayed in Ashoka Garden with his wife.

He had been working under a contractor, who has taken up a construction contract in Bhopal. Dangi went there for work on Friday and passed close to a mixer machine, where open wires were lying. Balram was drenched in rain. Accidentally, one of his legs got entangled in the wires. His fellow labourers tried to separate him from the wires. Another labourer also received mild electric shock in the process.

Balram was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police were informed who rushed to the spot and began investigation. Balram’s kin alleged before the police that he lost his life due to contractor’s negligence.