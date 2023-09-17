 Bhopal: Labourer Dies Of Electrocution In College
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Labourer Dies Of Electrocution In College

Bhopal: Labourer Dies Of Electrocution In College

Bilkhiriya police station house officer (SHO) Sunil Chaturvedi told Free Press that the man who died was Balram Dangi (36), a native of Vidisha

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Labourer Dies Of Electrocution In College | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A daily wage labourer working at a private college in city was electrocuted on Friday following which he died during treatment, the police said. The police added that labourer was electrocuted as his leg got entangled in open wires.

Bilkhiriya police station house officer (SHO) Sunil Chaturvedi told Free Press that the man who died was Balram Dangi (36), a native of Vidisha. He stayed in Ashoka Garden with his wife.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress' 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' To Counter BJP's 'Aashirwad Yatra' From Sept 19, Will Be Led...
article-image

He had been working under a contractor, who has taken up a construction contract in Bhopal. Dangi went there for work on Friday and passed close to a mixer machine, where open wires were lying. Balram was drenched in rain. Accidentally, one of his legs got entangled in the wires. His fellow labourers tried to separate him from the wires. Another labourer also received mild electric shock in the process.

Balram was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police were informed who rushed to the spot and began investigation. Balram’s kin alleged before the police that he lost his life due to contractor’s negligence.

Read Also
Cow Dung Bricks, Vedic Paint: Economical, Indigenous Products, Ideas On Display At 4-day 10th Bhopal...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: ‘Charandas Chor’ ‘Pandwani’ Presented In Glove, Rod, Thread Puppetry Styles At 5-day...

Bhopal: ‘Charandas Chor’ ‘Pandwani’ Presented In Glove, Rod, Thread Puppetry Styles At 5-day...

Bhopal: Headless Tiger Body Found In Nullah In Bandhavgarh

Bhopal: Headless Tiger Body Found In Nullah In Bandhavgarh

Bhopal: It Is Election Between Dharma & Adharma, Says Smriti Irani

Bhopal: It Is Election Between Dharma & Adharma, Says Smriti Irani

Bhopal: Congress Thrives On Sonia, RaGa’s Blessings, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Bhopal: Congress Thrives On Sonia, RaGa’s Blessings, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Bhopal: Cheetah Project Completes One Year Scripting Many Happy, Sad Yarns

Bhopal: Cheetah Project Completes One Year Scripting Many Happy, Sad Yarns