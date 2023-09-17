Cow Dung Bricks, Vedic Paint: Economical, Indigenous Products, Ideas On Display At 4-day 10th Bhopal Vigyan Mela

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From techniques for detecting oral cancer without biopsy to cow dung bricks, Vedic paint and putty to intravenous drip monitoring system for smart hospitals – several innovative ideas and products have been displayed under 10th Bhopal Vigyan Mela on Dussehra Ground, BHEL. About 100 stalls have been set up in science fair. Most stalls in science fair are vacant. Handloom and handicraft items like saris, jute bags and decorative items are on display.

The Moon in 3D

FP Photo

The Regional Science Centre, Bhopal, has installed an exhibit The Moon in 3D along with an expo on Indian Space Programme, scaledown model of Chandrayaan 3 and a model depicting the soft landing on lunar surface. The majestic beauty of Moon can be seen in this exhibit. One will have opportunities to view craters of the Moon, Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram Lander and Apollo 16 and 17 astronauts in 3D. It is a major attraction.

Cow dung bricks, Vaidik paint, putty and plaster

FP Photo

Postgraduate Yashulata Singh from Bhopal has showcased bricks, paint and putty with cow dung as main ingredient. The bricks made of a mixture of cow dung, clay, limestone, gypsum and guar gum powder are fire and water-proof, besides being lightweight, antifungal and anti-radiation. They weigh between 180 gm and 2 kg and cause less damage in case of an earthquake. She has also showcased Vaidik paint and putty made of cow dung, resin and limestone, gypsum and lemon powder.

Screening & diagnosis of oral cancer using light

FP Photo

Department of Atomic Energy of Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology, Indore, has displayed equipment for screening and diagnosis of oral cancer using light. With this, it is possible to non-invasively examine, in real-time, the oral cavity of patient for presence of precancerous or cancerous lesion in less than 15 minutes as compared to 48 hours required by the conventional biopsy procedure. Researcher from department Nitin Kumar said it took 10 years to make the device.

Drip for smart hospitals

FP Photo

Pradeep Kumar and Rohit Chaudhary, students from SISTec, have displayed an intravenous drip monitoring system using Arduino for smart hospitals. Under current medical care system, the monitoring of patients in a hospital throughout the day is a tiresome process. Sometimes, doctors or nurses are too busy, so they can't monitor each patient. “In order to reduce workload and overcome critical situations, we proposed a system called Automated Intravenous Drip Monitoring System,” Pradeep said.