Bhopal: Kushabhau Thakre was saint without saffron attire, says BJP national organisational general secretary Shivprakash

BHOPAL: Sunderkand Paath was recited on occasion of birth centenary of Kushabhau Thakre at BJP office on Monday. Galaxy of BJP leaders including national Organisational general secretary Shivprakash, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP state in-charge Murlidhar Rao attended the function.

Addressing the programme, Shivprakash said, “ Kushabhau Thakre was a saint without saffron attire. On the basis of his work, RSS framed the working structure of Pracharaks. We should follow his footprints.”

Paying tributes to Thakre, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “ Thakre had affection for workers just like Lord Krishna. We get inspiration for collective decision taking. BJP will celebrate his birth centenary in the state. Many schemes will be launched in his name.”

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, “We can learn from Kushabhau Thakre how to identify potential workers and assign tasks to them accordingly. Most of his time strengthening the party. Credit goes to Kushabhau Thakre for the strong base of the party in MP.”

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, state chief VD Sharma, former CM Uma Bharati, MP Rakesh Singh, state organizational general secretaries Suhas Bhagat and Hitanand, Home minister Narottam Mishra and minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang were also present at the function

Other leaders, speaking on his occasion, said “Kushabhau Thakre had all merits which are needed to be ideal workers. He was soft and down to earth. Thakre made state BJP and workers as a brand. His work is still appreciated not only in Madhya Pradesh but also at the national level in the party. If any worker follows his principle, his life will be successful.”

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 11:19 PM IST