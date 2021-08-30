Madhya Pradesh: Chalk out block wise action plan against Naxalism, says CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed officials concerned on Monday to chalk out block wise action plan to counter naxalism, as per an official statement.

The CM was addressing a meeting of public representatives and officers at Balaghat during his visit on Monday.

“Separate block-wise action plans should be prepared for the development of Balaghat district and to check Naxal activities. Not only will this accelerate development works but also employment opportunities can be made available to the local youth,” said the CM as per the statement.

CM said, “The police personnel have done a good job in checking Naxal activities. Special recruitment is being considered for police and other departments in the district. Out-of-turn promotions are being given to jawans who risked their lives to eradicate Naxalites.”

He said special attention should be given to road connectivity, irrigation and employment in the villages of Naxal-affected blocks. Forest rights should be given to the eligible people on priority. The state government would ensure that there was no lack of funds for development works in Balaghat district.

Ministers, public representatives, senior officers including director general of police were present in the programme. As per the official release, the CM inaugurated and laid foundation of various construction and development works worth Rs 158.56 crore in Balaghat.

The CM had a discussion with entrepreneurs on investment in Balaghat district. He told that he had virtually participated in the investors meet held in Balaghat recently. Proposals for investment of about Rs 4500 crore had been received in this meet. This was likely to provide employment to 10000 people in the district.

He said entrepreneurs had shown interest in setting up bio fuel ethanol unit and ferro manganese unit in Balaghat district.

The CM unveiled the statue of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi in the Collectorate premises. He also honoured the artist Sunil who carved the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, with a shawl.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 11:00 PM IST