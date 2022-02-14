Bhopal: Kundalpur Mahotsav should be organised with stateliness, says CM Shivraj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Panch Kalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav to be organised in Kundalpur was a matter of pride for the state and therefore it should be organised with stateliness, grandeur.

Panch Kalyanak festival and Mahamastabhishek of idol of Lord Adinath will be held in Kundalpur in Damoh district from February 16-23, an official release stated.

All necessary arrangements should be made to maintain order at the venue. Awareness and sensitivity are necessary for maintaining cleanliness, safety, providing drinking water, accommodation, health care at the venue, Chouhan said while presiding over a meeting from his residential office for the festival to be held in Damoh district from February 16.

Union minister of state for food processing industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Patel took part in the meeting virtually. The chief minister sought information regarding arrangements. Officials told him that 20 lakh litres of water would be arranged twice daily at the venue. Arrangements have also been made for 30 water tankers at the venue and fire brigade at 6 places.

As many as 500 workers, 25 mobile toilets and 10 large containers are available for cleaning. Apart from temporary arrangement of 9,298 houses in 8 cities adjoining Kundalpur area, there is a provision of 200 small houses in Damoh.

Necessary health care arrangements have been made at the district hospital along with 10-bed primary health centre in Kundalpur, hospital in Patera, Hatta and Hindoria. A team of private, government and AYUSH doctors will be available 24 hours a day. There is a provision of 5 ambulances and 4 additional 108 ambulances for emergency.

For security arrangements, a police control room and a temporary police post have been set up at the venue. As many as 600 police personnel will be deployed over there. In addition, better arrangements have been made for traffic and parking. As many as 200 CCTV cameras and 200 fire-fighting equipment will be available at the venue. In order to provide round the clock power supply, a temporary power station of 1225 KV (980 KW), 13 transformers of 200 KV and one transformer of 100 KV have been set up.

Additional chief secretary, public health engineering department, Malay Srivastava, PWD principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi, principal secretary, energy, Sanjay Dubey, principal secretary to CM Manish Rastogi and principal secretary, Urban Development, Manish Singh were present at the meeting. Divisional officers of Sagar and district level officers of Damoh also took part in the meeting virtually.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:22 PM IST