Bhopal: Sound healing therapy helps in boosting immunity

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Sound healing therapy helps in removing anxiety, memory enhancement, boosting immunity, said Aarti Sinha.

Sinha was speaking at an event in Sage international school on Monday. Aarti Sinha Trust, Cancer research welfare organisation and the school organised the event to mark 20th World Sound Healing day.

The master sound healer Sinha also explained the teachers that sound healing can be used daily in the form of chants of their favourite mantras, using their own voice, guided, imagery meditations etc. If the teachers are calm, composed and stress-free, they reflect the same to their students also, she said.

She further said This kind of chanting also improves one's memory and power of concentration, so crucial if one wants to be an achiever. It seems incredible that mere chanting can bring about these tremendous changes. ... Chants thus create thought-energy waves, and the organism vibrates in tune with the energy and spiritual appeal of a chant. All the teachers did a chanting of the third eye chakra mantra for peace of mind.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:19 PM IST