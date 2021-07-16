Bhopal: Korea-made RT-PCR testing kits are of poor quality, says nodal sampling officer; denies it later

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nodal sampling officer has pointed at poor quality of RapiGEN Biocredit COVID Ag kit supplied for RT-PCR testing. It was supplied by Korea. In letter to CMHO, nodal officer Dr KK Agrawal requested to supply better quality kits.

However, Dr KK Agrawal later denied stating it was not a matter of quality. “It was a technical matter as it was not registered on portal of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). So, it was difficult for sample testing team to upload test results,” he added.

Dr KK Agrawal told Free Press that it was not the issue of quality. “Actually, they are RT-PCR kits of Korea and company, which supplied it did not send any technician for demonstration of kits. Secondly, it was not uploaded on portal of ICMR, so its results were not uploaded. I had written to CMHO raising both the issues,” he added.