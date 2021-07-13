Govt exempts import duty on raw materials for Covid-19 test kits, APIs for Amphotericin B

The government has exempted basic customs duty on imports of specified API/ excipients for Amphotericin B and raw materials for manufacturing Covid-19 test kits.

In a notification dated July 12, the Finance Ministry said the basic customs duty exemption on raw materials for manufacturing Covid-19 test kits would be till September 30, 2021.

While the exemption on specified API (active pharmaceutical ingredients)/ excipients for Amphotericin B would be valid till August 31.

EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said this is a well thought exemption being granted by the Indian government to fight the crisis and is a step to make the domestic industry self-reliant while fighting the pandemic.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co Partner Rajat Bose said, "this is likely to further bring down the cost of such items in India making it more affordable for the common man".

Last month, the Finance Ministry's Revenue Department had notified the lower rates for 18 Covid-19 related supplies, like hand sanitiser, pulse oximeters, BiPAP machine, testing kits, ambulances and temperature check equipment. These concessional rates would be applicable till September 30, 2021.