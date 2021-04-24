Customs Duty on COVID-19 vaccine, oxygen, related equipment import waived

Days after its decision to exempt days basic Customs Duty on Remdesivir and its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), the Centre on Saturday waived Customs Duty and health cess on the import of Covid-19 vaccines and oxygen. The waiver will include import of equipment related to supplying patients - whether due to Covid-19 or otherwise - with oxygen, such as generators, storage tanks, filling systems and concentrators.

These decisions were announced after a high-level meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India battles a devastating second wave of Covid infections.

The Centre has also appointed a nodal officer to deal with the customs clearance issues. This, the Centre said, would "boost availability of these items, as well as make them cheaper.”