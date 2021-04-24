Basic customs duty, health cess to be waived off on oxygen and related equipment: PM Modi chairs meeting

India's battle with COVID-19 with each passing day is worseining due to the lack of oxygen supply in many parts of the country. Owing to such a crisis situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level virtual meeting to review steps taken to boost oxygen availability in the country. During the meeting PM Modi emphasised that there was an immediate need to boost the supply of medical-grade oxygen as well as equipment required for patient care both at home and in hospitals.

It was suggested that import of equipments related to providing oxygen to patients needs to be expedited. In order to increase their production and availability and to meet the rising demand, during the meeting it was decided to grant full exemption from Basic Customs Duty and health cess on import of the following items related to Oxygen and Oxygen related equipment for a period of three months with immediate effect: