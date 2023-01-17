Bhopal: Knowledge of museology necessary for preservation of cultural heritage, says Prof Prasanna K Samal

Bhopal: Orientation programme at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya on Tuesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The knowledge of museology is necessary for preservation of cultural heritage. This was stated by Prof Prasanna K Samal, chairman and head of department of Tribal Studies at Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Amarkantak.

Samal was addressing the orientation programme for fresh batch of students of postgraduate diploma course in museology. The orientation programme organised at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya on Tuesday.

He highlighted the significance of the course in the field of academics and other institutions. Museums also deal with issues in the society and make use of the knowledge of museology to preserve the cultural heritage, he said.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)