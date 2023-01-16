Karnataka Governor, Thaawar Chand Gehlot chairs Review Meeting with SWR & visits Railway Museum

Governor, Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot visited ‘Rail Soudha’, Hubballi, the Headquarters of South Western Railway (SWR), recently. He chaired a review meeting with Principal Officers of the railway zone.

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore extended a very warm welcome and briefed the Governor about the key achievements and major highlights from January to December, 2022. He also elaborated about several important projects undertaken in the jurisdiction of SWR.

Later, the Governor visited the Railway Museum on Gadag Road wherein he observed the artefacts displayed. He was briefed about the history and evolution of the railways in this region. He also visited the theatre-coach and restaurant-coach which have been constructed and maintained through in-house efforts.

Governor appreciated the duty consciousness and commitment of Officers and Staff of Railways. He opined that the railway sector plays one of the most important roles in the progress of the nation. He exhorted the railway-men and women to march ahead with enthusiasm.

Prof KB Gudasi, Vice Chancellor, Karnataka University and senior officers of SWR were present.

