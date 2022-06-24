Bhopal: Know your candidate; voters urged to use EC App

Election Commission of India |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District returning officer Avinash Lavania has made an appeal to citizens to use the state election commissionís mobile app to get information about the candidates and other voting details for the upcoming local bodiesí polls.

The first phase of the panchayat election is going to be held on Saturday. A mobile app has been launched for the convenience of voters.

Voting will be held for the posts of panch, sarpanch and janpad and zila panchayat members on Saturday for Fanda and Berasia janpad panchayts.

There is a provision in Madhya Pradesh municipal election rules that any polling agent, any polling officer, a presiding officer or any public servant whom the returning officer considers to be on duty shall be entitled to the election duty ballot papers. The same will be given to the officers and employees engaged in the election work.

The collector has directed the concerned officers to ensure compliance of the provisions regarding election duty ballot papers.

All liquor shops have been ordered to be shut 48 hours prior to the polls. This is to be done to ensure holding of the election in a free and fair way.