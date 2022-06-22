Bhopal: PM Gati Shakti an effective tool for planning and execution of schemes, says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Wednesday that PM Gati Shakti was an effective tool for planning and execution. Its effective use would ensure better and economical implementation of schemes along with saving time.

The CM said orientation through PM Gati Shakti of officers-employees up to the field level should be ensured in the state. “If there is a need to add any information or data related to the state in PM Gati Shakti, its fulfilment should be ensured within the time frame. The development of the state should not be affected under any circumstances”, he added.

The CM was addressing a review meeting of PM Gati Shakti, at his residence-cum-office.

Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bais, additional chief secretary General Administration Vinod Kumar, principal secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Sanjay Shukla, principal secretary Science and Technology Amit Rathore, managing director Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (MPSEDCL) Nand Kumaram and other officers were present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the PM Gati Shakti scheme in October 2021 for multi-modal connectivity. It includes 16 ministries of the Government of India and state governments to facilitate coordinated implementation of integrated planning and infrastructure connectivity within the country.

Economic zones like textile clusters and pharmaceutical clusters are also included in this to make the country's businesses more competitive, an official release said.

This will increase coordination and cooperation at the ministerial and departmental level in infrastructure-related schemes. Also, there will be a significant shift in the methods of preparing development schemes. It will ensure optimum utilisation of resources and capabilities.

Along with increasing efficiency, it will also avert possibilities of duplication in work while ensuring proper utilisation of time.

An empowered group of secretaries and a network planning group have been constituted under the chairmanship of chief secretary for the implementation of PM Gati Shakti in the state.

This includes officials from ministries and departments dealing with infrastructure. A technical support unit is being formed in the state including experts from different fields.