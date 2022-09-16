Bhopal kindergarten kid rape case: SIT, child right panel ascertaining if there are any more victim

Karni Sena and parents protest at Billabong School over sexual assault of a nursery kid in school bus, on Thursday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Special Investigation Team and Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Protection Commission are ascertaining if there are any more victims of sexual abuse in Billabong School. The move comes following sexual assault of a three- and-a-half-year-old nursery kid in the school. The bus driver Hanumant Jatav and attendant Urmila Sahu have already been sent to judicial remand Under 376 of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

FIR has been registered against school chairman Najam Jamal, director operations Faizal Ali, transport manager Sayed Billal and principal Ashish Agrawal under Section 21 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and 188 of IPC.

SIT chairman additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srutakirti Somvanshi, talking to Free Press said, “ The Billabong School directors have been booked under section 21 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and notices have been served on them for statement in court. No arrest has been made in this connection.”

Madhya Pradesh child rights protection commission (MPCRPC) member Brijesh Chouhan said, “The bus driver had committed sexually abused the child more than once. We are trying to find out if there are any more victims of sexual abuse as the clothes of two other girls were also changed on different days in the bus. The driver, teacher, Aaya (Didi) also knew about this. This disclosure has been made by the MP Children's Commission.” He further said that during interrogation, the commission came to know that the DBR card of the CCTV installed in the bus in which the rape took place was lost and destroyed to suppress the matter. This information was also with many employees and teachers.”

