Kindergarten Student Rape Case: FIR against four Billabong school officials as parents protest

FIR | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been lodged against four officials of the Billabong School, including chairman, director, principal and transport manager, for trying to hush up the rape of a kindergarten student and discarding Supreme Court and transport commissioner’s instruction regarding operation of school bus.

On Thursday, Special Investigation Team (SIT) in-charge additional commissioner of police, Shurit Kirti Somwanshi told Free Press that the team visited the school and conducted the investigations.

On Monday, Mahila police station had registered the case of rape with a three-and-a-half-year-old girl on the complaint of latter’s parents.

The Chief Minister later formed an SIT to probe the case. Somvanshi said that investigation revealed serious irregularities by the school chairman, director, principal and transport manager in dealing with the case.

“After being informed about the crime, the four accused tried to cover up the incident by hook or crook. Instead of informing the police, they went mum. They should have immediately informed the police and initiated action against the accused. They, however, took the case lightly and the accused continued to report for duty,” said the officer.

Additional CP further said, “The school administration violated the norms set by the Supreme Court and also ignored the instructions given by the transport commissioner. The four have been charged with violation of the law”.

The police have registered the case against chairman Najam Jamal, director operations Faizal Ali, principal Ashish Agarwal and transport manager Sayed Bilal.

A case was registered under Section 21-2 of the POCSO Act for hiding the rape case. The other case was registered under Section 188 of the IPC for violating the bus operation as per the SC and transport commissioner instructions.

The police said that more sections would be included in the FIR later.

On Thursday, the parents gathered in front of the school and created ruckus. They raised slogans against the school administration and demanded a meeting with the principal. However, they were denied permission. The principal also refused to come out to meet them.

The parents alleged that they were paying high fees for good education and safety of their children. However, no security was being provided to their children.

Coordinator of Parents Association of India Ashish Agarwal demanded CBI probe into the matter.

Read Also Bhopal: Vidhan Sabha adjourned sine die after din by Cong MLAs over misbehavior with tribal MLA