Bhopal kindergarten kid rape case: Child rights panel seeks in-depth probe into role of school higher-ups 

Parents protesting against at Billabong High School, Bhopal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The MP Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR) has expressed the apprehension that the higher-ups of the Billabong High School, Bhopal, had played a suspicious role in the incident of sexual assault on a minor girl in the bus of the school a few days back.

A team of the Commission, led by its member Brajesh Chauhan, visited the school and talked with Faizal Ali, director, transport manager Bilal and other officials of the institution.

The commission, in a letter written to the police commissioner of Bhopal on Friday said that the fact that besides the victim, the dress of three other girls was also changed on the day of the incident arouses all kinds of suspicions. The driver and the ayah should be taken on remand by the police and interrogated to ensure that other children were also not subjected to sexual assault, it demanded. The Commission also said that the memory card of the CCTV camera of the bus, which was a crucial piece of evidence in the case, had gone missing. Also, the bus was suddenly sent to a garage for repairs.

The commission has also demanded a thorough probe into the background of the prime accused, driver Hanumat Jatav. It has also expressed the apprehension that the victim was subjected to sexual assault earlier, too.

Meanwhile, SIT chairman additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srutakirti Somvanshi, talking to Free Press said, “ The Billabong School directors have been booked under section 21 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and notices have been served on them for statement in court. No arrest has been made in this connection.” FIR has been registered against school chairman Najam Jamal, director operations Faizal Ali, transport manager Sayed Billal and principal Ashish Agrawal under Section 21 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and 188 of IPC.

Read Also Kindergarten Student Rape Case: FIR against four Billabong school officials as parents protest