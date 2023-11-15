 Bhopal: Kids Take Part In Painting Contests, Workshops At RSC
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 09:17 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of children thronged the Regional Science Centre (RSC) to take part in workshops and a painting contest on Tuesday to mark Children's Day.

The RSC aims to popularise science and technology amongst children and to ignite the young minds with the spirit of inquiry and scientific temper. A Dinosaur Clay Modeling workshop was conducted amongst primary-level school children (Class: 1 to 3) wherein the participants were guided to develop scale down models of dinosaurs.

It was followed by a Science Toy Making workshop in which participating children developed science toys with the raw materials provided by the centre. The completed dinosaur models and the toys were given away to the participants.

A painting contest on 'Chacha Nehru and Children' was organised for children in two categories ( Category-I: Class 4 and 5,category-II: Class 6 and 7). All the meritorious competitors were felicitated with prizes and certificates.

