Bhopal: Gadkari Promises Metro Train Between Chhindwara & Nagpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged voters of Chindwara district to vote for BJP. He said efforts would be made to run broad gauge Metro train from Chhindwara to Nagpur.

Metro train will run at the speed of 140 km per hour so that passengers can reach Nagpur in shortest time possible. He was addressing the public rally in favour of BJP candidate Jyoti Deharia from Parasia Assembly constituency and Sausar Assembly candidate Nana Bhau Mahod on Tuesday.

Taking on Congress, he said Congress had given slogan to end poverty but during Congress regime, poverty of Congress leaders and their sycophants ended. He added that two more coal mines would become operational in Chhindwara. The new coal mines will provide employment to people and economy will receive a shot in the arm.

There will be employment for all. He said it was due to double engine government that Madhya Pradesh became a developed state. “Once Chhindwara roads were in a poor condition. Five hours were needed to go to Nagpur from Chhindwara. BJP government constructed new roads, cutting travel time to three hours,” Gadkari added.

To ensure that farmers of Sausar and Vidarbha get better price of their products including cotton and orange, government will supply produce directly to Bangladesh. He said he spoke to Bangladesh Prime Minister to reduce tax on oranges.

