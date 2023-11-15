Bhopal: Akhilesh Returns Without Addressing Meet Due To Low Turnout

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday returned without addressing a public meeting in Budhni in favour of party’s candidate Mirchi Baba due to low turnout of people.
Self-styled godman Vairagyanand Giri, known as Mirchi Baba, had joined the SP and contesting from Budhni, a bastion of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The leader reached the banks of river Narmada and offered prayers and returned.
(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)