 Bhopal: Akhilesh Returns Without Addressing Meet Due To Low Turnout
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Akhilesh Returns Without Addressing Meet Due To Low Turnout

Bhopal: Akhilesh Returns Without Addressing Meet Due To Low Turnout

Self-styled godman Vairagyanand Giri, known as Mirchi Baba, had joined the SP and contesting from Budhni, a bastion of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 08:54 AM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday returned without addressing a public meeting in Budhni in favour of party’s candidate Mirchi Baba due to low turnout of people.

Self-styled godman Vairagyanand Giri, known as Mirchi Baba, had joined the SP and contesting from Budhni, a bastion of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The leader reached the banks of river Narmada and offered prayers and returned.

Read Also
MP Accident: Chartered Bus Carrying Passengers From Sagar To Bhopal Rams Into Bolero
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Flag March Taken Out In Different Places

Madhya Pradesh: Flag March Taken Out In Different Places

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Govt Would Have Never Built Ram Temple, Says Adityanath

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Govt Would Have Never Built Ram Temple, Says Adityanath

Bhopal: Kids Take Part In Painting Contests, Workshops At RSC

Bhopal: Kids Take Part In Painting Contests, Workshops At RSC

Bhopal: 5k Popular Children's Books On Display Under Special Section At SVL

Bhopal: 5k Popular Children's Books On Display Under Special Section At SVL

Bhopal: State Judokas Win 3 Gold, 1 Bronze At Oceania Open

Bhopal: State Judokas Win 3 Gold, 1 Bronze At Oceania Open