Bhopal: Akhilesh Returns Without Addressing Meet Due To Low Turnout

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday returned without addressing a public meeting in Budhni in favour of party’s candidate Mirchi Baba due to low turnout of people.

Self-styled godman Vairagyanand Giri, known as Mirchi Baba, had joined the SP and contesting from Budhni, a bastion of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The leader reached the banks of river Narmada and offered prayers and returned.

