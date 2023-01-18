Bhopal: Khelo India Youth Games from January 30, Shaan, Neeti, Benny to perform

Khelo India | Photo: Twitter/ Khelo India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Playback singers Shaan, Neeti Mohan and Benny Dayal will present patriotic and sports based songs at Tatya Tope Stadium in the city on January 30 - the inaugural day of Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the event. Union Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Anurag Thakur will be present. About 21,000 people will participate in the inauguration. There will be presentation on the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on sports. A special presentation on Mahakal and Narmada River and Tiranga Light Show will be held.

Besides, dance Har-Har Shambhu by artiste Abhilipsa Panda and Tandava dance by Nataraj Group will be presented. There will be dance and song on the theme, Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat from different regions of the state. A programme will be presented on the theme, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, with the flags of G-20 countries.

Chouhan held a meeting on preparations of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 at Samatva Bhavan on Wednesday. He said that organising events in Madhya Pradesh would help in promoting sports culture in the state.

Youth and students of all the districts of the state will be connected with the events to be held in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mandla, Maheshwar and Balaghat. Special instructions were issued to the collectors in this regard.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, additional chief secretary Rajesh Rajoura, principal secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee and other officials were present.

