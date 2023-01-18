Bhopal: Van Vihar National Park to install cameras at 14 locations

Van Vihar National Park Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Van Vihar National Park is going to install CCTV camera at 14 sensitive places within radius of five kilometers, which will help in keeping a check on illegal activities.

The decision to install CCTV cameras was taken by Van Vihar authorities after film actress Ravina Tandon, during her Bhopal visit in November last year, shared a video of unidentified youths pelting stones at a tiger in enclosure.

The video had gone viral on social media and Van Vihar authorities faced flak for mismanagement. An officer of Van Vihar National Park said that order for installation of CCTV cameras had been given and they would be installed shortly. This will help in improving security arrangements and keeping watch on unwanted activities and anti-social elements.

At present, Van Vihar National Park has CCTV cameras at entry gates. Director of Van Vihar National Park Padampriya Balakrishnan said that CCTV cameras would be installed within 15 days.

No trace

The two youths who had stoned tiger remain to be traced. Van Vihar officials have registered a case against accused youth and pasted the photo of them at entry gate so that they can be caught. Van Vihar officials have sought police help in this regard.

