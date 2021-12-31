Bhopal: Kausar Siddiqui to be feted Sahitya Akademi Award

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urdu writer Kausar Siddiqui will be feted with Sahitya Akademi Award for his poetry collection 'Charagon Ke Phool'.

Sahitya Akademi on Thursday announced the annual Sahitya Akademi Awards 2021 as well as Yuva and Bal Sahitya Awards for 22 languages. Siddiqui is the first writer from Bhopal who has been selected for Sahitya Akademi Award.

Siddiqui is the father of writer and film director Rumi Jaffrey. He has been writing since 92 after retiring from the post of manager. He has published 30 books so far. He has a good command of the Urdu poetry (Rubai) stream. Two students have done Ph.D under his guidance. He has received Urdu Academy awards from the US. His poems are taught in CBSE and Maharashtra school textbooks.

Siddiqui has told media persons that he got the information about the award through telephone on Thursday. He is very happy after getting the news and so are his family members. “We are getting a number of phone calls from relatives and friends. The date of felicitation is not fixed yet,” Siddiqui says.

