Bhopal: Karnik, Sanstha, Krishna, Rohit among Hindi authors feted at Hindi Bhasha Samman Alankaran

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The directorate of culture organised 'Hindi Bhasha Samman Alankaran’ and ‘Kavi Sammelan' at Ravindra Convention Centre, Bhopal on Wednesday to mark Hindi Diwas. Littérateurs from across the country and world were feted in five categories for the year 2019 and 2020. Prize money of Rs 1 lakh was given to each awardee.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and culture minister Usha Thakur were chief guest and guest of honour respectively in the event.

Jaideep Karnik (Delhi) and Ritam Sanstha (New Delhi) was feted with ‘Rashtriya Suchana Praudhauki Samman’ for the year 2019 and 2020 whereas Krishna Kumar (Birmingham) and Rohit Kumar (New Zealand) were awarded with ‘Rashtriya Nirmal Verma Samman’ for the year 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Birsen Jagasingh (Mauritius) and Hideaki Ishika (Tokyo) were feted with ‘Rashtriya Father Kamil Bulke Samman’ for the year 2019 and 2020 whereas Padyakar Dhananjay Saraf (Bhopal) and Santosh Choubey (Bhopal) were felicitated with ‘Rashtriya Gunakar Mule Samman’ for the year 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Sheela Kumari (Trivandrum) and Sudhir Mota (Bhopal) were feted with ‘Rashtriya Hindi Sewa Samman’ for the year 2019 and 2020.

Archana Panuli (Denmark) and Ani Manto who were feted with ‘Rashtriya Nirmal Verma Samman’ and ‘Rashtriya Father Kamil Bulke Samman’ for the year 2018 also attended felicitation ceremony.

Besides felicitation, a poets’ meet was also organised. Ashok Chakradhar, (New Delhi), Kirti Kale (New Delhi) , Vinay Biswas ( Delhi), Vishnu Saxena (Aligarh) and Madhu Mohini Upadhyay (Noida) presented their works on different issues which appreciated by art lovers a lot.