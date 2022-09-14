Bhopal: Medial, technical courses in Hindi language, a welcome move but challenges galore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the nation celebrated Hindi Diwas on Wednesday with much fervor, a section of the society echoed their longstanding demand of making Hindi the national language of India. However, still some seem apprehensive of the issues that will crop up if Hindi - the official language - is given the status of National language. They also cast their doubts over the success of some ‘ambitious steps’ being undertaken like introducing Hindi language in technical courses like medical education and B.Tech degree courses. Madhya Pradesh government has decided to start the MBBS course in Hindi medium from the 2022-2023 academic session. Poornima, a college graduate and MPPSC aspirant says that starting technical courses in Hindi can actually prove problematic for the students. “Compared to English, it is much more difficult to understand technical courses in Hindi as some of the English terms on being translated into Hindi become very complicated. Understanding it and then learning it will be quite difficult,” said Poornima who has completed her higher secondary education in biology stream in Hindi medium. Abhay Pandey, a NEET aspirant, has completely opposite views. “There are many students in MP who have done their schooling in Hindi medium, considering this; teaching a medical course in Hindi language seems to be a good decision,” said Abhay. Elaborating further, he said for a person who has learned everything in Hindi from childhood, it will be very difficult for him to understand the terms in English. Abhay, however, did not seem to agree with the government decision to introduce Hindi in B.Tech degree courses. “You cannot do things in Hindi in the IT sector,” he argued. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced last month that B.Tech degree and polytechnic diploma courses, in six colleges each, will be taught in the Hindi language. Ritu Yaduvanshi, a student of B.Tech at Makhanlal Chaturvedi University said, “MBBS is a practical course. I don't think a particular language will be preferred there. But, when it comes to B.Tech, what is a software engineer supposed to do in Hindi? This whole industry is English driven.” Talking about the importance of English in seeking jobs, she said, English has become a common corporate language but for “the doors of MCS will be closed for the Hindi medium students”. Emphasizing upon the importance of English in medicine, a civil service aspirant Astha Verma, said there are both positive and negative aspects to this decision. The negative aspects include that every medicine is not available in Hindi, so you will have to study English, said Astha, adding that English also gets highlighted when one goes for interviews. The apprehensions regarding study material are also very evident among the students. Akshita, another NEET aspirant said, “Of course it is beneficial for Hindi medium students but then the government should also focus on providing study material in Hindi. Most of the authors are foreigners, so their books are available in English only.”

