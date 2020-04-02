Bhopal: Kanyabhoj money goes to PM-Cares fund

BHOPAL: As the number of coronavirus-hit people is shooting up with each passing day, many inspiring stories are emerging.

Those who observed fast during Navratri did not organise Kanyabhoj on the ninth day of the festival.

Instead, they donated the money to the PM-Cares fund to deal with the threat posed by covid-19. Some of them also distributed food to daily rated workers and the needy.

Owner of Maruti Advertising Company, D D Rathore, told Free Press that, owing to the spread of covid-19, they neither went to temples nor called the girls to homes.

Accordingly, they decided to donate some amount of money, which they would have spent on Kanyabhoj, to PM-Cares fund. It will be a matter of joy if the small help provides some relief to the needy, he added.

They donated the money as well as shared the idea with the friends through Whatsapp group, he said. He also whatsapped the details of PM-Cares fund including the name and the number of the account, IFSC code, swift code, name of the bank, that of the branch and UPI ID.

Similarly, director of Asia Pacific International School, Bhopal Virendra Shrivastava said since they are maintaining social distancing, there was no question of organising Kanyabhoj either at home or at a temple.

They also have decided to donate the money to PM-Cares fund and everyone should donate as much as possible in the hour of crisis.

Sneha Upadhyay, a beautician, said she gave 60 food packets to one of the groups who are distributing food. She cooked the food with the help of her family members. Besides, she donated one month’s salary and ration to her maid.

Upadhayay is also planning to distribute foods among the poor during every festival in coming days.

Similarly, Saurabh Mathil, a businessman, said he and his family members donated money to PM-cares instead of organising Kanyabhoj.

He also distributed ration and 50 food packets among slum dwellers near Ruchi Lifescapes, Hoshangabad Road.

They provided breakfast, lunch and dinner to six labourers in their colony, as they could not go to homes because of lockdown, said a businessman Sameer Bawankar.