Bhopal: 'Kamayani', penned by poet Jaishankar Prasad in 1936, rendered into play at Ravindra Bhawan

BHOPAL: A classic work ‘Kamayani,’ penned by poet Jaishankar Prasad in 1936, was rendered into a play at Ravindra Bhawan on Sunday under an event ‘Saptahant’.

It was part of the programme series ‘Gamak,’ organised by the directorate of culture.

It is considered one of the greatest literary works written in modern times in Hindi literature. It also signifies the epitome of ‘Chhayavadi’ school of Hindi poetry which gained popularity in late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Directed by Vyomesh Shukla, the play depicts the interplay of human emotions, thoughts, and actions by taking mythological metaphors. Kamayani has personalities like Manu, Ida and Śraddhā who are found in the Vedas. The great deluge described in the poem has its origin in Satapatha Brahmana.

Besides acting, the symbolic set, colourful lights, music and costumes added charm in the play. It was presented by Roopwani, Varanasi. Shakuntala Shukla designed its set and music direction by Arvinddas Gupt and scenic design by Dhirendra Mohan. The play was streamed live on the social media pages of the directorate of culture.