BHOPAL: Kamal Nath files privilege notice against Madhya Pradesh health officials

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has submitted a breach of privilege notice against some health officials, alleging they gave misleading information about the coronavirus infection among employees of the state Assembly to postpone its winter session.

The notice, signed by MP Congress president Kamal Nath and party MLAs Sajjan Singh Verma, Dr Govind Singh and PC Sharma, was submitted to the office of the state Assembly speaker on Saturday.

The state Assembly's three-day winter session, earlier scheduled to begin on December 28 last year, was postponed in view of the "COVID-19 situation" following an all-party meeting, an Assembly official said last month.

"The three days (of the washed out session) will be added in the budget session, which would be a lengthy one," the official had said. The announcement was made after protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma disclosed that 61 employees and officials of the Assembly secretariat and five MLAs had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Congress leaders in their notice accused senior health department officials, including two IAS officers, of playing "suspicious and "conspiring" roles in the postponement of the Assembly's winter session, by providing wrong data and information about the spread of COVID-19 infection among the Assembly employees.

They pointed out that most those who tested positive for coronavirus are not employees and officials of the Assembly secretariat. The notice alleged that officials presented wrong data of the coronavirus positive status during the all-party meeting and mislead the Assembly members.