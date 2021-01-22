Madhya Pradesh: Cong preparations for local body elections: Kamal Nath to go by survey agencies' reports

BHOPAL: The Congress party’s preparations for the local bodies’ elections are on in full swing. Former chief minister Kamal Nath held a meeting in this regard with the secretaries-in-charge at the PCC office on Friday. The former chief minister has taken the defeat in the by-elections seriously, and, now, the party is planning to win a maximum number of seats in the local bodies’ elections which are going to take place, probably, in the month of April or May.

The former chief minister also took feedback from the secretaries about the present organisational structure. Nath wanted to change a few of the district- and block-level presidents who have been inactive for the past many months. A good number of Congressmen had already joined the BJP under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia and their posts, too, are vacant.

A prominent leader from the Gwalior-Chambal region, Dr Govind Singh, has a long list of Congress leaders who want to become office-bearers. Many Congress leaders are also in touch with the former chief minister, Digvijaya Singh, as they are vying for posts. On the other hand, Nath depends on survey agencies and he may well give preference to the survey team’s report.

A similar scenario prevails regarding ticket distribution and leaders are lobbying to get tickets and are contacting local MLAs and former ministers. But former chief minister Nath may give preference to the names suggested by the survey agencies in place of recommendations by the old Congress leaders.