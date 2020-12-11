Madhya Pradesh: Congress to reshape state unit before and after local bodies’ elections

BHOPAL: The Congress is going to reshape its state unit before and after the local bodies’ elections. The first formula is to change the old guns who are inactive and are occupying important posts.

Shortly the state election commission will going to announce the election schedule for the 407 local bodies elections. The reservation process has been completed and the training of the officials has been started.

In the recent by-elections, only a few of the Congress leaders were seen active in campaigning. The rest stayed out comfortably, as a result of which, out of 28 seats, the party was able to win only nine seats.

Now, for the local bodies’ elections, the party and PCC president Kamal Nath has formulated a policy. First, the new working committee will be formed and the old committee will be dissolved.

Congress leader of the social media wing Abhay Tiwari said that the party had come up with a new formula, in which the faces which are known at ground zero would be incorporated into the committee. The old leaders will be tested for one last time in the local bodies’ elections and, if they fail, they will be removed from their posts and fresh faces will be brought in as part of the organisation.