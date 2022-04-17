Bhopal: Kamal Nath to hold coordination meeting on April 20

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Kamal Nath will hold a meeting of his core group on April 20. The meeting of coordination committee will also see presence of Rajya Sabha member and prominent Supreme Court lawyer Vivek Tankha.

The meeting holds significance in view of Rajya Sabha elections besides assembly elections in 2023, sources said. Only select Congress leaders from across the state have been invited in the meeting. A similar meeting was held on April 4 but Vivek Tankha was not invited. It has also been decided that the meeting of the coordination committee will be held at least once every month.

At the meeting, besides members of the coordination committee, members from manifesto committee have also been invited.

Prominent members invited for the meeting include Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Kantilal Bhuria, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh, Govind Singh, Jitu Patwari, Sajjan Singh Verma, and NP Prajapati.

After taking feedback from other leaders, Kamal Nath is expected to share his formula of having coordination between the MLAs and district Congress committees. The formula needs to be worked out immediately so that by the time elections approach, a well-established system remains in operation, said a party leader.

The Congress office bearer said that more meetings are on the anvil as several other issues need to be addressed. Kamal Nath wants that the party cadre should focus on elections.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 11:41 PM IST