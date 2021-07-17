Bhopal: Kamal Nath asks Congressmen to submit report on well collapse, party leaders meet bereaved families

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party leaders visited Ganj Basoda on Saturday to console family members of people who died after a well collapsed in Vidisha district. About 11 people lost lives when they were trying to save a boy who accidently fell into the well while fetching water on Thursday evening.

The Congress leaders including former minister Jitu Patwari, MLA Kunal Choudhary, ex-MLA Nishank Jain and others reached the village and met affected families. They also heard their problems and assured them that they will raise the issue in the assembly session and take to streets.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath formed the team of four Congressmen including DCC president of Vidisha Kamal Silakari, MLA Shashank Bhargava, ex-MLA Shailendra Patel and ex-MLA Nishank Jain. They will investigate the incident and submit report to the state president.

Nath has demanded ex-gratia payment of Rs 15 lakh for victims’ families and also government job to the next kin of deceased.