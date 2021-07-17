Vidisha well collapse: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses condolence on deaths in Vidisha, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence on death of several persons in Vidisha tragedy and announced Rs 2 lakh each to the bereaved families late on Friday night.

The PM’s condolence and announcement came through a tweet posted by the Prime Minister office (PMO).

The PM said in the tweet, “Anguished by the tragedy in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives.”

Another announcement late on Friday night came from chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan through a series of tweets regarding winding up of the rescue operation and recovery of 11 dead bodies from the well at Lal Pathar village in Vidisha district.

Chouhan said, “The rescue operation at Ganjbasoda has come to an end after 24 hours. Eleven dead bodies have been taken out (from the well). This is an unfortunate incident. We are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray to the God for peace of the departed souls.”

The CM further said, “The villagers, Vishwas Sarang ji, Govind Singh Rajput ji, IG, commissioner, collector, SP and entire NDRF, SDRF and administrative team made tremendous efforts. We are all with the affected families and they would be helped in all possible ways.”

The CM said though the rescue operation was over, it was any claim (on part of anyone regarding people still trapped) we will look into it for the next two days more.