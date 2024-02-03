Bhopal: Kalagram Issue Reaches NGT

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The joint committee, which represents Bhopal district administration and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board is likely to submit report to NGT on Kalagram on February 5. On the same day, the second hearing of the case will be held.

The issue of setting up Kalagram, a key project of Bharat Bhavan, Bhopal, has been brought before National Green Tribunal (NGT). Colonel (retired) Vijay Sehgal has filed complaints against the construction on 1.5 acre land, which the state government allotted to Bharat Bhawan for setting up Kalagram.

Sehgal moved NGT on December 31 last year and its first hearing was held on January 5. NGT accepted his application and issued a notice to Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Bharat Bahwan and Bhopal district collector. “It is a matter of public interest. I raised the voice because others are silent,” said Colonel Sehgal.

The first complaint pertains to trees uprooted during contouring the land. Secondly, the existing sewage system of five houses located near construction site has broken. Third complaint is related to construction of a boundary wall, which is against Wetland Rules, 2017.

Ready to fight

The state government has allotted land for Kalagram for welfare of artistes. We have done nothing wrong. We have all the legal documents. We are following all norms. So, we are ready for the fight.

- Prem Shankar Shukla, Chief Administration Officer, Bharat Bhavan