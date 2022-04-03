Bhopal: Kabir songs, workshops on pottery, flameless cooking, nutrition held under Anant Mahotsav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kabir songs, workshops on pottery, flameless cooking and nutrition were organised at Gandhi Bhawan under Anant Mahotsav on Saturday evening.

It was part of the second-day of the three-day ongoing ‘Anant Mahotsav’. Folk Studio Group from Harda presented devotional songs of 15th century saint and poet Kabir, which mesmerised the audience a lot. The songs included ‘Mat Kar Maya Ko Abhiman…,’ ‘Kya Lekar Aaya Tu Jag Mein…,’ etc.

A member of the Studio Ritesh Gohia said that Kabir's hymns purify the mind and connect with God. The classical music was also presented by Bhanu.

Besides cultural events, visitors also enjoyed workshops on Hands-on pottery with Veena Singh and her team from Bhopal, ‘Cooking’ It Up! by Sakib from Udaipur, Nutri-Thought by Dr Amita Singh from Bhopal. A large number of college and school children also took part in the workshops, especially pottery one.

Members of Veena Singh team including Samiksha Rathore taught the participants how to make pottery on their own through live demonstration. Most of the participants make cups and flower pots on the spot. Sakib taught the techniques of flameless cooking and also served ready-made dishes at the end of the workshop. Nutritionist Dr Amita Singh delivered a lecture on the topic of nutrition, importance of coarse cereals. People also enjoyed the organic delicacies and fasting dishes of Navratri including baked curd, sugarcane juice, Darjeeling momos, tacos, pav ki pav bhaji made with black flour, dosa. The event is being organised to celebrate the completion of three years of Anant Mandi, an organic farmers’ and local artisans’ market.

Composting by Muskaan Team (12-1pm), Kitchen Garden in your Backyard by Fazal Rashid (1.30-2.30pm), Aao Beejo ko Jane by Prachi Mahurkar (3-4pm) under workshops , Returning to Roots - In conversation with 3 passionate farmers by Purvi Vyas, Prachi Mahurkar and Fazal Rashid (4.30- 6.30pm) under discussion and performance by Rutba Band (7pm) under musical evening will be held on Sunday.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 01:10 PM IST