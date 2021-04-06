Bhopal: Junior doctors demand 18% hike in stipend, threaten to launch stir

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The junior doctors have demanded 18 per cent hike in stipend and threatened to launch protest if their demand is not met.

They have also said that rules to work in rural areas be abolished. They said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced Rs 10,000 but it has not been paid to Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA). JUDA will run parallel OPD as mark of protest from April 8-12 as token protest.

Their president Dr Arvind Mina said JUDA does not want any strike at this crucial juncture. “But if state government does not consider the demand, we will have no option but to protest,” he added.

JUDA patron Dr Sanchet Saxena said, “Main demand is 18 per cent hike in stipend and abolition of mandatory rules for working in rural areas.” Earlier, JUDA was assured by the then Dean Dr Aruna Kumar for settlement of the issue but so far nothing has been done in this regard.