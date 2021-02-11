Bhopal: Junior doctors go on strike; demand financial support for COVID-19 treatment

BHOPAL: Junior doctors are on strike demanding financial support for the treatment of coronavirus. However, the medical superintendent of Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital, ID Chaurasia opines that the strike by junior doctors will not affect the medical services in the hospital.

JUDA president Dr Arvind Mina said that around 80 doctors have thus far gotten infected with COVID-19. Since Remdesivir costs around Rs 30,000, treatment is costly. The protesters suggest that the government is expected to support such doctors for the treatment of COVID-19. They contend that doctors are not supported at this juncture, it will be difficult for the healthcare workers to continue to the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The agitators say that this issue had been brought to the knowlede of the Minister several times. No concrete steps have however been taken this far.