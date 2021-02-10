Bhopal: Duo promises AIIMS jobs with fake appointment letters, arrested

The cops laid a trap and raided the residence of the accused, Rajaran Yadav and Kanhaiyalal Kushwaha. A team of the Nishatpura police reached their house while a cop spoke to accused Rajaram Yadav, a resident of Shanti Nagar, in Karond, over the phone, asking him for a job.

The accused asked him to meet him at his residence. While the cop was having a conversation with the accused, he alerted his team and the other cops arrested him. The accused confessed that he had taken money from other job aspirants.

Yadav’s friend, Kanhaiyalal Kushwaha, was arrested from Saket Nagar, in Baghsewania, by the police team. The cops also recovered the amount and are looking for other victims in the case. The police are questioning the accused about other associates that they might have.