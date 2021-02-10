Bhopal: Duo promises AIIMS jobs with fake appointment letters, arrested

BHOPAL: The Nishatpura police have arrested two men who would promise people jobs in AIIMS Hospital and dupe the aspirants with fake job appointment letters. The police have also recovered Rs 5.45 lakh from their possession. The police had received complaints that the accused had taken Rs 25,000 from several men in the area.
They have, so far, duped nearly 22 aspirants, offering them jobs on the security staff of AIIMS hospital. They had also offered fake job letters and, when the complainants failed to either get any job or their money back, they lodged complaints with the police.
The cops laid a trap and raided the residence of the accused, Rajaran Yadav and Kanhaiyalal Kushwaha. A team of the Nishatpura police reached their house while a cop spoke to accused Rajaram Yadav, a resident of Shanti Nagar, in Karond, over the phone, asking him for a job.
The accused asked him to meet him at his residence. While the cop was having a conversation with the accused, he alerted his team and the other cops arrested him. The accused confessed that he had taken money from other job aspirants.
Yadav’s friend, Kanhaiyalal Kushwaha, was arrested from Saket Nagar, in Baghsewania, by the police team. The cops also recovered the amount and are looking for other victims in the case. The police are questioning the accused about other associates that they might have.