Madhya Pradesh: Life-saving surgery to remove knife from food pipe at AIIMS, Bhopal

BHOPAL: A life-saving surgery has been performed at AIIMS, Bhopal, to remove a knife from the food pipe, medically known as the oesophagus.

The Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) department at AIIMS, Bhopal, performed a challenging and life-saving emergency surgery on a 32-year-old male patient.

The patient had come from Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh to the Emergency department of AIIMS, Bhopal. He complained of severe pain in swallowing with inability to swallow anything for two days and was promptly attended to by the department of ENT—Head & Neck Surgery team.

History of swallowing: The patient revealed a history of swallowing a kitchen knife two days ago. He had been regularly taking anti-psychotic medications for the past two years and was also addicted to alcohol, bidi, gutkha, ganja for the past 10 years. In an X-ray taken of the neck and chest (PA view), a knife-like foreign body was observed in the neck region.

An emergency surgery was planned. First, an endoscopy was done of the food pipe on which one end of a knife (handle end) and a pen refill was seen. The pen refill was removed through the endoscope, but because of the large size of the knife and risk of injury to the foodpipe, surrounding vital organs and major blood vessels, a surgically ‘open approach’ was decided by the ENT team.