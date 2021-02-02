INDORE: 3.07 lakh teachers to benefit from video-based training module as Madhya Pradesh Government, IIM Indore join hands to develop it

Indore: In collaboration, Madhya Pradesh Government and Indian Institute of Management Indore are developing six video-based modules for school teachers to train them in online teaching. The aim of these training modules is to enable 3.07 lakh teachers of Classes 1 to 12 to manage their time skilfully and handle their stress levels created due to online teaching.

The virtual launch of these video modules was done by Minister of School Education Inder Singh Parmar along with IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai on Monday. Principal secretary (school education) Rashmi Arun Shami, Rajya Shiksha Kendra director Dhanraju S, commissioner (public instructions) Jaishree Kumawat, and Rajya Shiksha Kendra additional director OL Mandloi were also present on this occasion.

Parmar said that the pandemic has affected every aspect of our lives including the education sector. Sharing his delight over collaborating with IIM Indore, he said, “We are thankful to IIM Indore team for developing these videos for the school teachers as an effort to ensure that the pandemic doesn’t affect education. A teacher plays an important role in nurturing a student as a good citizen - as the future of the nation. Hence, a teacher needs to be efficient in self and time management and remain stress free, so that he or she is able to contribute effectively in a student’s learning.”

He noted that these video modules aren’t just beneficial for teachers, but also to the society as a whole - thereby helping a person learn effective management skills at personal and professional level. Rai said that these teaching modules aim to enable teachers in developing teaching skills by using internet-based tools. “We are delighted to collaborate with Madhya Pradesh Government. This is the first of its kind initiative in the country by the MP government in partnership with our institute. It's the culmination of six months of exhaustive work by our team here, which began with the detailed survey of 39,000 teachers to ascertain the multiple problems being faced by them. We hope that this exercise ultimately brings a positive change in the behaviour and efficiency of government school teachers in MP and ultimately has a cascading effect on the overall quality of school education in the state,” he said.

Mentioning that majority of the teachers are women, Shami said, “Women teachers need to manage their home chores, family and teaching as well. They might be stressed, unable to manage time as well, which affects their teaching. We need to ensure that education reaches every remote area of the nation; and this initiative would help teachers gain balance between their personal and professional lives.”

Kumawat said present age teachers need to be efficient in every task - right from teaching to nurturing the student and self-management as well. “We are thankful to IIM Indore for developing special video modules, which would enhance the capabilities of a teacher even in remote areas and help them gain management skills,” she said. The IIM Indore faculty team led by Rai includes six members namely Prof Prashant Salwan, Prof Shruti Tiwari, Prof Raina Chhajer, Prof Vaijayanthee Anand, and Prof Ajit Phadnis.

The training module comprising seven- minute 12 videos (two each in each of the six modules) will focus on enhancing teachers’ skills in three prime concern areas namely, time management, stress management, and self-management. The videos are accompanied by reading material to be read before and after the videos. Each video is followed by Multiple-Choice-Based Questions. Teachers can only proceed to the next module, once they clear the MCQ round. Teachers who clear all these online training modules will be labelled as IIM Indore certified teachers.