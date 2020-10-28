Bhopal-Jodhpur daily train from November 1

Railway board has introduced daily Bhopal-Jodhpur-Bhopal special train from November 1 to clear additional rush.

The train (04813) Jodhpur - Bhopal will leave Jodhpur at 8.50 am. It will reach Bhopal at 9.10 am the next day. The train (04814) Bhopal-Jodhpur will leave Bhopal at 5.17 pm and will reach Jodhpur next day at 6.45 pm.

It will have halt at Ruthiyai, Guna, Ashoknagar, Mungaoli, Bina, Mandibamora, Ganjbasoda, Gulabganj, Vidisha. The halts that have been scrapped are Salamatpur, Sanchi, Kalhar, Bareth, Pabai, Kanjia, Shadoragaon, Piparaigaon, Gunerubamori, Ore, Pagra, Mahugada, Salpura, Atru, Anta, Keshorai, Patan, Kapren, Amli and Rawanja stations. It will have 13 coaches including one AC-3, six sleeper coaches, four general coaches and two SLRD coaches.