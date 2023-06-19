Bhopal: Job Seeker Duped Of ₹95,000

Representative Image | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Piplani police have registered a case against an unidentified person for duping a man of Rs 95,200 in Piplani, the police said on Sunday.

Piplani police station incharge (SHO) Ajay Nair said that the complainant, Anoop Soni (23) graduated from a private college in Bhopal and was in search of a job in March 2023. On March 17, Soni received a call from an unknown number. The person on the other side of the phone identified himself as a job recruiter from a company based in Mumbai, and offered him a data entry job in exchange for a handsome salary.

On the pretext of registration fee, ID card and processing fee, the purported employee of the company demanded Rs 15,000 from Soni in five transactions. Soni transferred the amount to him, after which he went out of touch. When Soni tried contacting him, his number was switched off.

Realising that he had been duped, Soni approached cyber crime cell and lodged a complaint against the accused. The cyber crime wing transferred the case to Piplani police station on Sunday, directing them to probe the case.

Read Also Bhopal: Costly Palladium Draws Gangs To Steal Car Silencers