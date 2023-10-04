Bhopal: ‘Jo Aaya, So Wapas Aaya’ Wins First Prize At IATO

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s new television commercial (TVC) ‘jo aaya, so wapas aaya, ye hai MP ki maya’ has won the first prize in the Digital Media Advertising category at the annual conference of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

The board launched the TVC 12 days ago and it has been receiving a positive response. The promotional video has received over 1.30 crore views on social media platforms and YouTube from across the country. The video has received 13.8 lakh views on its YouTube page, 55 lakh on Instagram, 65 lakh on Facebook and more than 6 .79 lakh views on Twitter. These numbers are continuously increasing.

The TVC depicts tourist destinations and characters through Gond painting. The rich tribal art and tourist places of the state have been prominently depicted through a musical story.

Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that creative experiments have been done by the tourism department with the aim of promoting the delightful tourist places of the state in the country and abroad.